Asahi Group makes UK play with Asahi Super Dry campaign

\nAsahi Group is reading a summer marketing push for Asahi Super Dry beer in the UK with a multi-channel campaign for its flagship brand.\n\n\n\nThe \u2018Beyond Expected\u2019 activation is the largest in the brand\u2019s history, according to the group, and will be supported by a \u201csignificant\u201d investment with the aim of building on its popularity in the market. Asahi Super Dry contributed GBP4m (US$4.9m) in sales in the first three months of this year, according to data from CGA cited by Asahi. \n\n\n\nThe campaign, which will debut this month across TV, video-on-demand, audio, digital and out-of-home channels, focuses on the beer's dry taste when compared to consumer expectations.\n\n\n\n\u201cConsumers are seeking enriching drinking experiences, both in and out of the home,\u201d said Asahi UK\u2019s global brands director, Jonathan Norman. \u201cAsahi Super Dry continues to see phenomenal growth across on- and off-premise and its unique ... taste, coupled with strong provenance, is testament to its popularity amongst drinkers.\u201d\n\n\n\nEarlier this year, Asahi unveiled the first packaging and ingredients overhaul for Super Dry in the brand\u2019s 35-year history. The revamp, however, only related to the Japanese version of the beer, with the European version remaining unchanged.\n\n\n\nJust Drinks presents 'The 24th Annual International Beer Strategies Conference' on 4-6 October\n