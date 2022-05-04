View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
May 4, 2022

Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Camden Town Brewery Ice Cream Vanilla Lager – Product Launch

A summer-inspired brew from London

By James Beeson

  • Category – Beer, lager, 4.8% abv
  • Available – From this month
  • Location – The UK, available nationwide
  • Price – SRP of GBP12 (US$ ) per 4 x 44cl cans

Anheuser-Busch InBev-owned Camden Town Brewery has introduced an ice cream-inspired lager in the UK.

Camden Town Brewery Ice Cream Vanilla Lager is made with the addition of lactose and vanilla essence and hopped with new US hop variety Lotus, which is known for its vanilla flavours. The beer is available across UK off-premise outlets including Sainsbury’s and Morrisons, as well as online from the craft brewer’s website.

The beer was initially introduced last Summer as a limited-edition seasonal from Camden Town’s ‘Arch55’ small-batch series but has been brought back in 44cl-can format after seeing an 18% uplift in volumes compared to the average ‘Arch55’ launch, according to the company.

Last year, Camden Town launched a limited-edition beer made with Marmite. To create the SKU, the North London brewer used a combination of pilsner, Munich and  Perle hops with smoked Rauch malt, before adding real Marmite to the brew.

Just Drinks presents ‘The 24th Annual International Beer Strategies Conference’ on 4-6 October

Related Companies
AUSTRIA JUICE

Global manufacturer of fruit juice concentrates, flavours and beverage bases

Visit Profile
Flor de Caña Rum

Sustainably Produced, Naturally Aged Premium Rum

Visit Profile
IFF

Brewing & Distilling Solutions

Visit Profile

Topics in this article: , ,
NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every quarter.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Just Drinks