Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Camden Town Brewery Ice Cream Vanilla Lager – Product Launch

Category – Beer, lager, 4.8% abv

Available – From this month

Location – The UK, available nationwide

Price – SRP of GBP12 (US$ ) per 4 x 44cl cans

Anheuser-Busch InBev-owned Camden Town Brewery has introduced an ice cream-inspired lager in the UK.

Camden Town Brewery Ice Cream Vanilla Lager is made with the addition of lactose and vanilla essence and hopped with new US hop variety Lotus, which is known for its vanilla flavours. The beer is available across UK off-premise outlets including Sainsbury’s and Morrisons, as well as online from the craft brewer’s website.

The beer was initially introduced last Summer as a limited-edition seasonal from Camden Town’s ‘Arch55’ small-batch series but has been brought back in 44cl-can format after seeing an 18% uplift in volumes compared to the average ‘Arch55’ launch, according to the company.

Related

Last year, Camden Town launched a limited-edition beer made with Marmite. To create the SKU, the North London brewer used a combination of pilsner, Munich and Perle hops with smoked Rauch malt, before adding real Marmite to the brew.

Just Drinks presents ‘The 24th Annual International Beer Strategies Conference’ on 4-6 October