June 6, 2022

Anheuser-Busch InBev to distribute San Miguel in Germany

The beer will be available across both on and off-premise channels.

By James Beeson

Image credit: Roman Riviera / Shutterstock.com

The German unit of Anheuser-Busch InBev has agreed a deal to distribute Mahou San Miguel’s flagship, namesake lager in the country.

The partnership will see Anheuser-Busch InBev handle the distribution, sales and marketing for San Miguel Especial in the German market. The beer will be available to both the on- and off-premise channels.

The deal is not the first time Anheuser-Busch InBev and Mahou San Miguel (MSM) have agreed to work together.

Last year, the Budweiser-brand owner agreed a deal to take control of MSM’s Mahou Cinco Estrellas in the UK. The beer had previously been distributed by Carlsberg in the country.

In 2019, the two companies announced a collaboration agreement for MSM to produce Anheuser-Busch InBev beer brands including Corona, Stella Artois, Budweiser, Leffe and Franziskaner for the Spanish market.

Last week, domestic German brewer The Warsteiner Group announced it had secured the rights to distribute Estrella Galicia Especial in the country.

