Anheuser-Busch InBev's Camden Town Brewery has released a limited amount of a pasteurised version of its flagship Hells lager in the UK on-premise.

The brewer, which was acquired by Anheuser-Busch InBev in 2015, claims that the Flipping Hells extension is intended to educate consumers about what pasteurisation does to the taste of beer. Camden Town has a preference not to pasteurise its brews.

In an article from UK trade publication The Grocer this week, a number of on-premise venues in the UK have reported being unable to stock Camden Town's Hells on draught in recent weeks. Responding to a customer on Social Media, football club AFC Wimbledon, which stocks the beer at its stadium, said it had been told by the brewer that "they currently have production issues".

"We've released a limited-time supply of 'Flipping Hells' pasteurised lager to the on-trade, marking a continuation of our efforts to get drinkers involved in the Camden brand and to learn about what pasteurisation means in the context of beer," a spokesperson for Camden Town said. "This limited supply of 'Flipping Hells' has been communicated to our pub and bar customers and will be supplied in clearly labelled kegs."

Earlier this month, Camden Town launched an ice cream-inspired lager brewed with the addition of lactose and vanilla essence.