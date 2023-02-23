Image credit: Platform Beer Co // Twitter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev has confirmed the closure of Platform Beer Co.’s brewery and taprooms in Ohio.

The Cleveland-based craft brewer – which AB InBev acquired in 2019 – produced more than 200 different beers annually at its peak, but just three of its IPAs will live on as part of AB InBev’s craft roster – The Brewers Collective – in the US.

In a statement, AB Inbev said that “changing industry and operational challenges” had necessitated the move, adding that an unconfirmed number of employees would be laid off as a result.

The Michelob Ultra brand owner did not disclose details of where the three beers – Haze Jude IPA, Odd Future Imperial IPA and Canalway IPA – would be brewed moving forwards.

“As we navigate through the changing industry and operational challenges, it has become clear that Platform’s production and commercial efforts need to be focused on three beers: Haze Jude IPA, Odd Future Imperial IPA, and our new Canalway IPA,” an AB InBev spokesperson said.

“We are grateful to be part of the Ohio beer community and look forward to continuing to provide local beer drinkers with the IPAs they’ve come to love.

“Unfortunately, a number of employees were impacted and we’re working to assist them through this transition. We continue to be thankful for their contributions to Platform during their time here.”

Platform Beer Co. was founded by Benner and Justin Carson in 2014. Initially focusing on experimental one-off beers including IPAs and sours, the brewery later expanded into ciders and hard seltzers.

At the time of its sale to AB InBev, the brewer had four facilities across Ohio including a Cleveland-based brewhouse, and tasting rooms in Columbus and Cincinnati.

Just Drinks understands that the Columbus tasting room shut in 2021, with the Cincinnati location also recently closing its doors.

AB InBev’s other craft beer brands in the US include Goose Island Beer Co., Wicked Weed Brewing and Elysian Brewing. Having been extremely active in buying up craft brewers in the first half of the last decade, the Leuven-headquartered group, like other major multinational beverage companies, has reduced its M&A activity in the craft brewing segment in recent years.

