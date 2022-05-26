Anheuser-Busch InBev “off track” on low & no volume targets – report

\nAnheuser-Busch InBev is falling short of its target of 20% of beer volumes from low- and no-alcohol variants by 2025, according to its chief sustainability officer.\n\n\n\nIn an interview with Reuters this week, Ezgi Barcenas said that the group, which is at 6% globally currently, is \u201coff-track\u201d in its efforts to hit the level in the next three years. The brewer has reached the target in some markets, however, including China and Panama.\n\n\n\nSpeaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Barcenas added that the target was put in place prior to A-B InBev's acquisition of SABMiller in 2016, which markedly increased the company\u2019s total volumes.\n\n\n\nA-B InBev is focusing on the number of brands in its 'low & no' portfolio, rather than overall volumes, Barcenas told Reuters.\n\n\n\n"What we really want to do is provide the consumer with choice and information," she said. "At the time this was announced, we didn't have the availability of choice. We want to focus on the choice as opposed to push the volume out."\n\n\n\nThe brewer\u2019s low & no stable includes brand extensions such as Stella 0.0%, Corona SubBrew and Jupiler 0.0% and totals around 80 beers and beverages.\n\n\n\nEarlier this month, CEO Michel Doukeris sought to allay fears over the state of the US hard seltzer category, blaming the segment\u2019s slowdown on the rise of ready-to-drink cocktails and seasonal fluctuations in demand.\n\n\n\nJust Drinks presents 'The 24th Annual International Beer Strategies Conference' on 4-6 October\n