“Coke is a very humble brand” – The Coca-Cola Co’s head of creative strategy & content, Pratik Thakar

\nEarlier this week, The Coca-Cola Co came to town. The global roll-out of \u2018Coke Studio\u2019 for the group's namesake CSD prompted head of global creative strategy & content Pratik Thakar to come to London. Just Drinks caught up with him to learn more about the music activation, specifically, and Coke's marketing strategy, generally.\n\n\n\n Pratik Thakar has held his current position at Coca-Cola since January last year\n\n\n\nJD: You launched the 'Real Magic' marketing platform for Coke in September, with a strong lean towards digital.\n\n\n\nCoca-Cola's Pratik Thakar: When we were developing the platform, we thought about how it's going to work in the future. Last year, for example, we launched our first NFT, and that got sold for US$690,000. Then, last Christmas, we launched our snow globe digital collectables. They were US$30 each on blockchain, and there were 1,000s of them. They were sold in 30 seconds! That tells us that our experiments in this space are working.\n\n\n\nNow, is it enough? No, it's never enough! There is always room to improve and do new things.\n\n\n\nJD: What kind of engagement and audiences are you getting in digital?\n\n\n\nPT: There are two segments. When you look at people investing hundreds of thousands of US dollars, they're investors. With the US$30 snow globes, that's where the young population who wants to be part of this ecosystem of digital collectables are buying, trading and reselling. They have the mentality of a fan. \n\n\n\nWe need to talk to them differently and target them differently, but both exist. Both have an interest in the brand.\n\n\n\nJD: How has targeting Coke's audience changed for Coca-Cola in recent years?\n\n\n\nPT: Around ten-to-15 years ago, we used to talk about mind share; where you create awareness. Now, brands like Coke, we don't really need to create awareness.\n\n\n\nWe need to stay relevant and stay engaged - Bringing new experiences to our consumers who have multiple things going on in their life. They're listening to Spotify, they're playing Fortnite, they're going to Starbucks, there are multiple things going on in their lives.\n\n\n\nThat's where we need to bring those experiences which create genuine engagement with them.\n\n\n\nJD: You're building gamification in?\n\n\n\nPT: Absolutely. We need to put together this whole ecosystem, which works if every time you find a Coke you have this experience. Once in a while, you have this new, unique, ultra-rare experience and that matters a lot to this audience.\n\n\n\nJD: What role does 'Coke Studio' play in this?\n\n\n\nPT: All seven artists have performed their own version of 'A Kind of Magic'. They've also performed their own songs and they're introducing new albums. We have tons of content and that's what we need to bring to consumers, and refresh that experience. Our partners are also helping create on-ground activations and concerts. That's priceless"\n\n\n\nJD: Do you risk trying to get involved in consumers' lives and experiences in such a way that they get put off by the corporate presence?\n\n\n\nPT: No, I don't think so. Coke is a very humble brand, it's not selling something to you, we're not trying to monetise everything. That's the beauty of this brand.\n\n\n\nYou go to a five-star hotel rooftop bar, you'll find Coke. You go to a mom-&-pop shop, you'll find Coke. That's the dichotomy. That's why it remains relevant, but iconic; humble, but inspirational. It's 137-years-old, but still relevant to teenagers. That's why people collect all those digital collectables. So, that dichotomy works very well with this brand.\n\n\n\nWhen we created this platform, we realised we wanted to challenge the rule book. The typical marketing for big FMCG or packaged goods companies will go for a superiority claim, a single-minded proposition or their unique selling proposition. We said no, we're going to talk about dichotomies. We're going to talk about opposites and multiples of them.\n\n\n\nThat's what works for this brand and that's why it's iconic.\n