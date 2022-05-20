The Coca-Cola Co takes ‘Coke Studio’ music platform worldwide – video

\nThe Coca-Cola Co has expanded its music platform globally this week, bringing together artists from India, South Korea, Turkey, the UK, the US and Africa.\n\n\n\n'Coke Studio', which first appeared in Pakistan 14 years ago, features musicians from different genres in live performances and studio recordings. The platform's content will be promoted through QR codes on packaging for brand Coke that consumers can scan to visit the hub.\n\n\n\nThe global roll-out kicks off with seven artists: Ari Lennox, Griff, Ekin Berlil, Mariah Angeliq, Tems, Tesher and K-pop girl band TRI.BE. The seven have reimagined the Queen track \u2018A Kind of Magic\u2019 and will appear in a two-minute ad for Coke called 'The Conductor'.\n\n\n\nIn Pakistan, Coke Studio has produced 14 seasons of live performances and mixed artist songs. The studio channel has built a following of 11m users on YouTube.\n\n\n\n\nhttps:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=I6HrKKMzk-0\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\u201cCoke Studio is a direct extension of Coca-Cola's 'Real Magic' philosophy,\u201d said group head of global creative strategy & content Pratik Thakar. \u201cIt celebrates the unique ability of music to unite and uplift and provides a connection point for fans around the world to come together and enjoy a new experience.\u201d\n\n\n\nLast month, Coca-Cola launched its first European store for the CSD. Located in London's Covent Garden district, the outlet sells branded apparel and merchandise as well as limited-edition Coke variants.\n\n\n\n Why e-commerce is a channel brand owners must target - and fast - Click here for a Just Drinks focus \n