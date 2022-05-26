Will beer’s forays into functional stick? – comment

\nOne needn\u2019t spend an abundance of time in the drinks industry in order to become impressed by the sheer volume of jargon it regularly produces. From old favourites like \u2018super-premium\u2019 \u2013 I keep waiting for \u201cultra-mega-premium\u201d - to newcomers such as \u2018long drink,\u2019 there would seem to be no end to the bafflegab the industry regularly generates and embraces.\n\n\n\nAnd, that includes my latest favourite, \u2018functional beverages\u2019.\n\n\n\nYou would be forgiven for thinking that a functional drink is one that slides down the throat easily, thus fulfilling its primary function, Such is not the case. Rather, many functional beverages are those that - rather curiously - add something extra to their basic function, such as the vitamin D in Corona\u2019s new, non-alcoholic Sunbrew, currently being test-marketed in Canada, or the equally new probiotic brew, Red Billion, produced by Singapore craft brewer Brewerkz.\n\n\n\nWhile they might not yet be mainstream, functional beverages are causing quite a stir in the beer industry these days. In addition to the above-noted new brews, we have beers with added electrolytes from such firms as Canada\u2019s Rally Beer Co, high-protein beers like the UK\u2019s Barbell Brew, and brews packed with so-called \u2018superfoods\u2019 such as It\u2019s The End of the Wort As We Know It from the Boston Beer Co-owned Dogfish Head Craft Brewery in the US.\n\n\n\nOther functional beers are defined by what they leave out, rather than what they add in. Most obvious among this cadre is the current wave of low-carb and low-calorie beers, many of which are marketed on the basis of being \u2018better for you\u2019 beers, alongside the even larger emerging group of ultra-low or no-alcohol beers.\n\n\n\nThe thing is, leaving aside for the moment non-alcohol beers, the promotion of beer - or any alcoholic beverage - as healthy is disingenuous at best and downright dangerous at worst. While unpasteurised beer is known to contain numerous vitamins, and some physicians even today tout the anti-anxiety and tension-easing properties of hops, none of these is significant enough to counter the deleterious effects of alcohol.\n\n\n\nConvince someone that they're doing themselves a world of good by drinking beer and you're virtually inviting alcohol abuse.\n\n\n\nFurther, other than the booming market for low-carb beer, and the growing thirst for non-alcoholic beers - still stuttering rather than surging in the Americas \u2013 there's little evidence that the consumer is ready to buy into functional beers. One of the earliest proponents of athletically-themed beer, the electrolyte-enhanced Sufferfest, was quietly shuttered by Sierra Nevada Brewing in December, barely two years after the much larger craft brewer acquired the emerging California brand.\n\n\n\nOver the past couple of years, a pair of other early-adopter, athlete-focused brewers, Mighty Squirrel and Zelus, have transitioned to the production of traditional craft ales and lagers, quietly leaving behind their \u2018functional beverage\u2019 hype. Even as more media stories appear suggesting that \u2018functional\u2019 might be the next big thing in brewing, there seem to be fewer such beers.\n\n\n\nThis brings us to the originator of \u2018functionality\u2019 in beer, the low-carb segment, led, of course, by Anheuser-Busch InBev's Michelob Ultra.\n\n\n\nThe saving grace of the low-carb set is that no one is suggesting that their brew is particularly good for a person, just lower than other beers in carbohydrates and, often, calories. In this fashion, they're appealing to consumers who are trying to restrict the number of carbs they consume but still really, really want to drink a beer \u2013 since they could otherwise have a zero-carb vodka or whisky or gin and soda. \n\n\n\nUntil carb-phobia runs its course, as it must surely do someday, such beers would seem to have a solid market, although how it might continue to grow once all of the anti-carb set have been captured is anyone\u2019s guess.\n\n\n\nFinally, we're left with no-alcohol beer. Here is where the \u2018functional\u2019 aspect might be most fully exploited since the absence of alcohol makes it automatically lower in calories than regular beer and entirely without any sort of negative health impact. (In fact, with no sugar added, it may easily be argued that non-alc beer is healthier than sweetened soda.) Pack it with protein or electrolytes or vitamins - or all three - and you have a drink that's arguably superior to most of the sports drinks currently on the market.\n\n\n\nWhether or not it's still beer, however, is a matter open to some debate, since the word \u2018alcohol\u2019 or \u2018alcoholic\u2019 is included in most dictionary definitions of the drink.\n\n\n\nBut, at least no-alcohol \u2018functional\u2019 beers are able to deliver their functionality safely and in good health.\n