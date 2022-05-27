Just Drinks – The editor is dead. Long live the editor!

Here on Just Drinks, we don’t do self-indulgence. You won’t find us crowing about our achievements or braying about our exploits – We know you’re far too busy to want that!

Until now…

After eighteen-and-a-half years with Just Drinks, managing editor Olly Wehring (that’s me!) is calling time on his tenure. That’s right; the era that began in October 2003 ends today.

And, what a ride it’s been! I’ve travelled the world – Cuba, Jamaica, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, California, New York, Florida, Puerto Rico, China, India, South Africa, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Denmark, France, Belgium, Switzerland, Italy, Romania, Czech, Poland, Russia, Ireland … and Scotland, naturally.

I’ve sat down with the CEOs of some of the biggest beverage brand owners there are – Diageo, Pernod Ricard, Campari Group, William Grant & Sons, Bacardi, Beam Suntory, Heineken, Carlsberg, Treasury Wine Estates … and Anheuser-Busch InBev.

I’ve made friends for life – even meeting my wife of 12 years [& counting]!

It’s been an unmitigated pleasure reporting on this incredible industry – for that, I’m eternally thankful to you, dear reader.

Now, dry those eyes: I’ll still be covering the drinks industry [albeit in a freelance capacity], so it’s not farewell forever. Just, please take my calls!

From next week, Just Drinks will be in the more-than-capable hands of the current editorial team, deputy editor James Beeson and reporter Conor Reynolds, with the reins moving to Dean Best, who the longer-serving subscribers among you will remember from his stint on the site way back in 2005-2007.

For now, then, thank you for your support of Just Drinks over the years – you work in the best business there is.

Cheers!