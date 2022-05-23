Trend Micro Launches Unified Cybersecurity Platform

Credit: Rymden/Shutterstock

Concept: Japanese cybersecurity company Trend Micro has launched an attack surface management and cybersecurity platform called Trend Micro One. The platform is a cloud-based solution that provides visibility and control across the internal and external attack surfaces.

Nature of Disruption: Trend Micro One leverages 250 million sensors to continuously detect dynamic attack surfaces, analyze risk, and respond with correct security at right time. It employs a zero-trust strategy to boost confidence and execute a security strategy, as claimed. The platform allows its users to pivot and adapt according to changing business requirements and supports Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. It offers security for cloud, endpoint, email, network, and IoT environments reducing the impact of achieving around 50% compliance. It offers centralized visibility, extended detection and response (XDR), continuous threat assessment, and integration with third-party security tools. This can reduce operational costs by 63% and offer improved risk insights, as mentioned.

Outlook: Organizations face cyber threats from their complex and growing attack surface on all fronts. Last year, nearly 70% of firms were attacked by an unknown, unmanaged, or poorly managed internet-facing asset. This is partly because of the difficulty in creating an accurate picture of an organization’s attack surface, which on average takes up to 80 hours. As the attack surface increases, cyber assets connected to an organization and potential attack vectors broaden the attack surface. An attacker can gain access to an organization through every possible entry point. Moreover, as digital transformation embraces various enterprises after the pandemic, it brings additional vulnerabilities, including a larger target for attackers to strive at, and more visibility and security gaps to hide in. Trend Micro blends multiple sources of asset and risk visibility, and external attack surface visibility powered by Bit Discovery to prioritize and provide a complete understanding of their attack surface.

This article was originally published in Verdict.co.uk

