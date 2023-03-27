Image credit: beats1 / Shutterstock.com

US ingredients supplier Baldwin Richardson Foods has snapped up manufacturing assets taking in aseptic products.

In a statement, the group said the purchase of Aseptic Solutions USA Ventures “expands the company’s manufacturing capabilities to include high-demand aseptic products”.

Based in Macedon in New York State, Baldwin Richardson Foods supplies sauces, syrups, toppings and fillings to foodservice, CPG and retail customers. It also has its own brands – Mrs. Richardson’s dessert sauces and Nance’s condiments.

The company said the acquisition “accelerates its commercial strategy to be a full-portfolio liquid product supplier across the food and beverage industry”.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Just Drinks has requested more detail on the nature of the assets Baldwin Richardson Foods has acquired. The assets are located in Corona in California.

In the statement announcing the deal, the company said it would be able to make “a wide range of beverage products”, including plant-based milk alternatives, fruit juices, teas and smoothies.

Erin Tolefree, the president of Baldwin Richardson Foods, added: “Baldwin Richardson Foods strives to meet consumers where they are and to partner with our customers to achieve their vision for long-term growth. In addition to expanding our product offerings, this acquisition will expand our geographical footprint and the agility of our supply chain, best positioning us to help our customers build for the future.”

Last month, plant-based protein nutrition beverage company Koia bought a manufacturing facility in Anaheim in California.

The Los Angeles-based business made the purchase as part of a new “vertical integration strategy“ in a bid to control more of its own production capabilities.