NoFo founders Joe Garcia, Shannon Miles and Bryan Miles Credit: NoFo

US independent craft brewer NoFo Brew Co. has acquired Georgia state peer Tantrum Brewing for an undisclosed amount this month.

Under the deal, all of Tantrum’s land, assets and brands will be taken over by NoFo, including its 10,000 square-foot brewery and hospitality site. NoFo expects to be in place and operating at the location by early summer.

“North Georgia is a special place for NoFo, and we think our brand will be an excellent addition to White County and the surrounding area. We look forward to serving customers in Cleveland very soon,” said NoFo CEO Joe Garcia.

Tantrum was family run and established in 2019 by the Crumptons. The brewery had an on-site hospitality venue where it sold its flagship beer brands Tantrum Folklore, Gypsy Queen, Look Closer and Poems At Midnight.

Speaking on the closure of Tantrum, the Crumpton family said: “This has been a difficult decision to sunset a brand that we have poured our hearts and souls into for several years. Our family has been very invested in our product.”

In its closing address the brewery noted it had a tough first year, having opened at the start of the pandemic. While not specifying a particular reason, the owners said they had made the decision as a family to sell Tantrum.

NoFo was founded in 2019 by friends Joe Garcia, Shannon Miles and Bryan Miles. Its core beer brands are Collateral lager, Snow Ghost IPA and Bluebird Day pilsner. The company also produces a number of spirits in-house which it uses to make cocktails for sale at its venue.

Currently, NoFo operates one site in the state of Georgia that consists of a brewery and on-premise location for sales and events. However, it has recently broken ground and begun construction at a second site in Georgia, which will be a similar brewery, distillery and public space combination venue.

When this comes online, and the brewer is established at Tantrum’s former location, it will operate a total of three brewery and venue combination sites in Georgia.