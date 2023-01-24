US actor Miles Teller has taken an undisclosed “larger ownership stake” in The Long Drink Co., which produces the ready-to-drink (RTD) The Finnish Long Drink.

Teller first encountered the RTD at a sampling in an East Village liquor store in New York that was hosted by two of the drink’s co-founders Ere Partanen and Sakari Manninen.

The Top Gun Maverick actor said that he wanted to “lead an investment” that would further grow the brand and help them to continue to advertise nationally.

Teller said: “I became an investor in The Finnish Long Drink because I think it’s the best in the market and has an authentic backstory. It’s high-quality stuff and I think consumers deserve a product that’s this good and refreshing.”

Founded in 2017 by friends, Partanen, Manninen, B. Evan Burns and Mikael Taipale, The Long Drink Company sells The Finnish Long Drink in roughly 34,000 locations. The RTD comes in four variants – Traditional, Zero, Cranberry and Strong, the latter having an abv of 8.5%, while the regular abv is 5.5%.

“When we first started to work with Miles, we did so because of his passion for the authentic history behind the category,” said Danny Mandelbaum, VP of marketing at The Long Drink Company. “He’s a partner that has had full faith in us as a team and the product, and we’re excited to see what we accomplish with Miles in the year ahead.”

In March last year, the group appointed the former Beam Suntory and Stoli Group executive Rudy Costello to the positions of president and chief sales officer. Costello spent ten years with Beam Suntory working in a multitude of regional US roles before moving to Stoli Group at the start of 2018.