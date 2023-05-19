Shabo Co-founder Giorgi Lukuridze.

Ukraininan winery Shabo has opened several markets since Russia’s invasion, with Belgium the latest country that is set to stock its wines in the next few months.

Located in the southern coastal city of Shabo, in the Odessa region, the winery faces shelling, transportation delays and seasonal staff shortages but is positive it can continue to grow in Europe.

Speaking to Just Drinks at the London Wine Fair this week, Co-founder Giorgi Lukuridze said: “We have even expanded to new markets since the start of the war, specifically to Scandinavia. Denmark has become our biggest export market.”

Despite the war, the company attended Prowein last year, where it signed an exclusive distribution deal with Danish consumer goods cooperative Coop. It is also signing deals in Finland, Sweden and Belgium.

The US also has “potential”, Lukuridze said, but addd growing there is “a bit difficult at the moment”.

Meanwhile, Shabo has lost all of its Asian markets and eastern countries since the start of the war.

Lukuridze said wine shipments can see delays of three to seven days in the Ukraine border but “the biggest difficulty in terms of export is sending samples, no matter how ridiculous that sounds”.

He explained: “In terms of alcohol, the company sending and receiving both have to have an alcohol licence. So I cannot send wine for individuals and none of the postal companies take alcohol because the ones who previously did, international carriers like DHL and FedEx, have left Ukraine. So in that sense our hands are tied. From a practical side that’s the main block.

He claimed the Coop’s first order was “the largest first order in Ukrainian winemaking history of 120,000 bottles”. “Since then we already exported nearly half a million bottles there,” he added.

The domestic market has been tricky to crack as “the Ukrainian consumer has pessimism towards national products, which is a leftover mentality from the Soviet period”.

He said Ukrainians historically have preferred to drink cheap Spanish or Italian wine rather than local brands, but that is changing. “Consumers might buy Ukrainian wine to take home but he will never take it to drink with his friends. But this is a leftover communist mentality, which we are moving away from more and more every year thankfully!”

Profitability has been “difficult” since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, which formed 35% of Shabo’s sales. Lukuridze said “we had just started to turn it around when the war happened”, but added: “The main priority that everybody’s alive and healthy. It’s no time to complain about that.”

A new-look portfolio

Lukuridze also wants to focus on making higher quality wines and educating consumers on Ukraine’s winemaking potential.

As a result he is shifting the company’s strategic focus away from bulk wines and is slimming down its portfolio.

He said: “We are a leader in Ukraine for premium wines as well as brandy. We have a very large portfolio one because it grew out of hand just because of personal preferences. Because we love wine and we love to experimenting with it. We started with wine, then we added sparkling, brandy, ice wine. It kind of snowballed.

“I don’t personally have a problem with having a large portfolio and but in terms of business is unpractical to have more than 80 types of wine.

“I’m probably going to remove our middle collection and move up to mid-high and high [priced] ranges only because we never worked on mass market and the way even the domestic market is going – and the international one – I believe there is a future for higher-range Ukrainian wines more than entry-level ones.”

Shabo’s wines range from €5-€200. It tried selling “super entry-level wines” in the past, but the margins were too narrow to make a profit and the company lost over €40m in three years, Lukuridze said. One of the barriers to entry is marketing restrictions on alcohol in Ukraine. Alcoholic beverages cannot be marketed on TV in peak hours.

He added: “It is very difficult to get good communications about your product about even basic achievements like all these gold medals, which should be a matter of national pride. I cannot say the word “wine” on television between 6am and 11pm. This is a big problem.”

Shabo’s entry-level wines cost around $4.5 but Lukuridze said Ukraine has work to do build its brand internationally.

“If you can keep in mind that the average price of basic table wine on the export market is $1 it’s quite a challenge,“ he said. “We have to make a point to the client, consumer or importer of why they should pay four times the price for Ukrainian wine, which unfortunately doesn’t have a strong brand at the moment.

“For many people, it’s a surprise that Ukraine makes wine although it’s been doing so for 2,000 years. Shabo wines have won more than 500 international awards in the last 10 years – and I’m talking only top international competitions.”

Shabo was relaunched in 2003 but is based on the site of the oldest winery in Ukraine, it claims. “In the 1990s after the fall of the Soviet Union, the company went into complete dismay,” Lukuridze said. It only produced bulk wine to sell to other producers and needed heavy investment.

Lukuridze’s family privatised the company in 2003 to relaunch the brand with its own products. They replanted 900ha of the estate’s 1,200ha between 2003 and 2005 and “essentially rebuilt the winery from scratch”. Construction was completed in 2018.

He said it has taken years to get quality to an international standard. “There was a reason why we started participating in international exhibitions ten years after we started the winery, because the age of the vines was not there yet the quality was not there yet. We didn’t go to the international stage the first day we started; we realised that we had to push our quality to a much higher standard and give time to the vines to age.”

Impact of war in Ukraine

The winery is based just south of the heavily-shelled Black Sea port city of Odessa and Lukuridze said it has experienced “a lot of difficulties” since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February. “During two years of Covid everybody became an expert virologist. Now everybody’s a specialist in bulletproof vests, night-vision goggles, drones and webcams,” he said.

When the southern coastal city of Mykolaiv lost drinking water supply last May, winemakers filled tanks with water to supply the town. “In Shabo we have our own artisanal wells so we filled tanks with water and transported them to Mykolaiv three times per day for nearly five months.”

“For those people who were not able to physically come to the trucks I made the biggest sin a winemaker can make,” he said. “I started bottling water in five-litre jugs.”

He had to apply for a special permit just to leave the country for London this week, as men aged between 18 and 60 are still prohibited from doing so. But he said “everyone has their own front line”, and those travelling abroad to boost Ukraine’s economy are permitted to leave.

The company employs 1,000 people, with 500 in the winery and the rest based across the country in sales. In the early days of the war, the winery provided beds for 1,000 employees and family members in the village and paid them two months’ salary in advance.

For the first three months the winery could not sell any wine due to alcohol bans, which were gradually eased. It is still prohibited to sell alcohol to the military.

Lukuridze said work in the vineyards has not stopped “for a single day”. The winery offered to donate wine to nearby companies that not been able to go and harvest grapes or had vineyards destroyed, for them to bottle under their own label. “We all work for the for the brand of Ukrainian wine and we want to spread that around the world,” he added. For Shabo, a “small part of the vineyards were affected but thankfully nothing major”.

Despite the odds, the 2022 harvest was “really incredible” he said. “I call it a victorious vintage. We have already prepared the bottles of sparkling wine to open on Victory Day.”