UK government needs to listen or wine industry won’t recover, warns trade body WSTA

The Wine and Spirit Trade Association CEO Miles Beale has warned the UK government needs to listen to the concerns of the industry, or any sector recovery will be "very short-lived".



The warning came during a speech at this year's London Wine Fair, where Beale highlighted the UK government's plans to revise the excise duty on wines in the UK. "Under the Chancellor's proposals, duty will increase for 70% of all wine and sparkling wine sold in the UK," Beale said.



The restructured tax regime motioned by the Government would see drinks with an abv between 8.5% and 22% taxed at a single flat rate, while anything above 22% gets taxed at a higher flat-rate. The Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) is concerned that, if the changes move forward, then 95% of all red wines, including 100% of fortified wine, will see duty increases.



"And if that isn't bad enough the Chancellor's proposals would tie the hands of importers and retailers in fresh red tape," Beale claimed. "If introduced according to labelled abv, the proposed system would see three rates – still, sparkling and fortified – replaced with 27."



During his speech, Beale touted the UK wine industry's resilience and pointed to sales patterns that are "returning to pre-Covid levels". He also celebrated the Government's U-turn on wine import certificates, which were due to come into force last summer, and would have added an extra layer of cost and paperwork to trade.



"At best the recovery is fragile, which is why the Government needs to listen and to think very carefully about introducing new policies which add to those inflationary pressures," said Beale, "And it's not just excise duty, we've seen a consultation close on introducing an online sales tax – a sledgehammer to miss a nut?



"The Government appears to be looking to make up the shortcomings of one tax – business rates – with the introduction of another tax."



Earlier this year, the WSTA issued a similar strong warning that UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak's proposed tax regime would be "punitive and not fit for purpose."