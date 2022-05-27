UK canned drinks shortage forecast as Crown Holdings’ Crown Bevan factory workers strike over pay

\nTrade union Unite has warned that industrial action taken by its members at Crown Holdings\u2019 Crown Bevcan factory will have significant impact on UK can supplies this summer.\n\n\n\nRoughly 200 workers at the Carlisle facility have committed to a nine-day strike next month. The workers are seeking a pay rise in-line with the rising cost of living, having already rejected a three per cent pay increase.\n\n\n\nThe proposed strike action is set to take place from 4-17 June, with Unite suggesting that drinks producers including The Coca-Cola Co, Heineken, Brewdog and Magners could all be affected. \n\n\n\n"These strikes will impact day and night shifts at the factory,\u00a0potentially\u00a0leaving Crown Bevcan unable to fulfil its orders and will escalate if\u00a0the dispute is not\u00a0resolved," said Unite's regional officer Malcolm Carruthers. \n\n\n\n\u201cCrown Bevcan in Carlisle is part of a hugely profitable business empire,\u201d added Unite general secretary Sharon Graham. \u201cIt can easily afford to pay workers a wage that will help combat this punishing living costs crisis."\n\n\n\nJust Drinks has contacted both Crown Holdings and Unite for comment. \n\n\n\nThis week, Heineken\u2019s UK division announced it is proposing the shutdown of its Caledonian Brewery in Edinburgh. The closure would affect 30 workers at the site.\n\n\n\n Just Drinks presents \u2018The 24th Annual International Beer Strategies Conference\u2019 on 4-6 October \n