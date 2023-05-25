“With changing consumer preferences and a tightening economic environment in most major markets, we’re taking the opportunity to make changes in our business now, so we have increased flexibility in the future” – Treasury Wine Estates CEO Tim Ford.
Treasury Wine Estates “exploring divestiture” of assets amid prospect of lower sales
