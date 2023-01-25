The Wine Group (TWG) has purchased roughly 1,300 acres of vineyards in California, expanding its presence in the region, for an undisclosed sum.

The Paicines Vineyards are located in San Benito County on California’s central coast and are based in a region known as the Paicines American viticultural area. Previously, this locality was host to the wine brands Almaden and Paul Masson, both bought by TWG in 2008 from Constellation Brands.

TWG CEO John Sutton said: “The Paicines Vineyards offer a great blend of water security, scale, production, quality and overall value as an asset to produce coastal red and white winegrapes for our wine programmes currently met with strong demand.”

The sale of the Paicines Vineyards was brokered by The Mendrin Group, which acted as an agricultural brokerage and consultant firm for the seller.

In October, TWG bought a further batch of brands from Constellation. The privately-owned group said the acquisition of the brands, including Cooper & Thief, 7 Moons and The Dreaming Tree, represented an “expansion and diversification into premium and premium-plus categories, as well as the luxury category”.

Constellation said the wine brand disposals were in-line with its strategy to compete in the “premium” wine and craft spirits categories. The deal made TWG the second-largest wine company in the US by volume behind E & J Gallo Winery.

The same month, TWG announced the appointment of Sutton as its CEO, stating it would be “unlocking new growth and expanding TWG’s wine and beverage business” with the new chief executive at the helm. Sutton had acted as the group’s CFO since 2015 and succeeded Cate Hardy, who had held the position of CEO since September 2020.

Why the CPG industry should invest more in diversity and inclusion