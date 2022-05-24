The Coca-Cola Co pulls Honest RTD tea in latest “zombie” kill-off move

\nThe Coca-Cola Co has discontinued its Honest tea brand as the group continues to consolidate its portfolio.\n\n\n\nThe ready-to-drink tea is set to be phased out entirely by the end of this year. However, the soft-drinks giant does not intend to sell the brand and will keep its Honest Kids juice range in production as it continues to grow.\n\n\n\nCoca-Cola said this week that it plans to focus its ready-to-drink tea efforts in North America on the Gold Peak and Peace Tea brands. Gold Peak will be the group's anchor RTD tea as it condenses its presence in the segment from three brands to two. \u00a0\n\n\n\nOngoing supply chain issues, plus the rising cost and limited supply of glass, appear to have played a part in the group's decision to withdraw Honest, which is packaged in glass bottles.\n\n\n\n\u201cWe are having to prioritise production and distribution of certain product SKUs, and that we\u2019ve been unable to meet consumer demand for Gold Peak,\u201d said group director of RTD tea at Coca-Cola\u2019s North America division, Sabrina Tandon. \u00a0\u201cThis, among other factors, helped drive this very difficult decision.\u201d\n\n\n\nThe tea brand joins the likes of diet CSD Tab, Odwalla juice and coconut water Zico as the latest victim of the company's removal of "zombie" SKUs, a strategy that kicked off three years ago.\n\n\n\nHonest was founded in 1998 by Barry Nalebuff and Seth Goldman. Coca-Cola bought a 40% stake in the brand in 2008, before completing an outright acquisition three years later.\n\n\n\nGut-Punch\n\n\n\nFollowing the announcement, Goldman took to Twitter to air his views on the decision.\n\n\n\nToday\u2019s announcement by Coca-Cola that they will be discontinuing @HonestTea is a gut punch to all the sweat, tears, and incredible passion that went into building our beloved brand. (1\/11)— Seth Goldman (@HonestSeth) May 23, 2022 \n\n\n\nDuring Coca-Cola\u2019s full-year results investor call in February, CEO James Quincey said that the group's elimination project was around 75% complete.\n\n\n\n Why e-commerce is a channel brand owners must target - and fast - Click here for a Just Drinks focus \n