The Coca-Cola Co heads to Europe with ‘New Compact Freestyle’ smart dispenser

The Coca-Cola Co is rolling out a scaled-down version of its 'Freestyle' dispenser platform in a series of European trials this month.



Titled 'New Compact Freestyle', the unit allows consumers to choose from around 40 beverages and customise their temperature and carbonisation levels. The digital dispenser also collects data on consumer behaviour.



The pilot will run in selected workplaces and 'on-the-go' outlets in France and Belgium, with additional trials across the EU and UK planned for later this year. Coca-Cola hopes the smaller format will play a part in hitting its 2030 target of a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.



"This innovative new dispenser is an exciting step forward for Coca‑Cola," said president for Europe Nikos Koumettis. "The findings of our preliminary analysis promisingly show that the New Compact Freestyle can have a lower carbon footprint per serving compared to traditional packs, such as cans and PET bottles."



Last month, Coca-Cola opened its first flagship store in Europe with the opening of a branded clothing and merchandise store in London.