The Coca-Cola Co, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners roll out tethered bottle cap in UK

\nThe UK division of The Coca-Cola Co has teamed with bottler Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to kick off a pack redesign in the country that attaches the cap to plastic bottles.\n\n\n\nStarting this month, 1.5-litre bottles of Fanta, Coca-Cola Zero and Diet Coke will incorporate the tethered caps. Coca‑Cola Great Britain expects its full range of brands to be fitted with the redesigned closure by 2024.\n\n\n\nAccording to CCEP, which handles bottling duties in the market, the move will allow consumers to recycle caps that had previously been "discarded and littered".\n\n\n\n"This is a small change that we hope will have a big impact, ensuring that when consumers recycle our bottles, no cap gets left behind," said CCEP GB's general manager, Stephen Moorhouse. "It's also one of many steps we're taking towards our global commitment, in partnership with The Coca-Cola Co, to help collect and recycle a bottle or can for every one that we sell by 2025."\n\n\n\nAlso today, Suntory Group announced a price hike in Japan as a result of the rising costs of raw materials such as the resin used to create PET plastic bottles.