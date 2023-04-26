Credit: Unsplash

The Bollinger Group has snapped up French wine estate Château d’Etroyes, adding wine from the Burgundy appellations Mercurey and Rully to its roster.

Château d’Etroyes is a 50-hectare estate located in the Mercurey and Rully appellations in eastern France.

Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal was completed through the Bollinger Group’s winery Domaine Chanson, which it acquired in 1999.

Vincent Avenel, MD of Domaine Chanson, said: “Acquiring Château d’Etroyes represents a unique opportunity to consolidate our estate with the addition of 50 hectares of great terroirs from the Côte Chalonnaise. Our vines in Côte de Beaune will obtain organic certification in 2024 and it is quite natural that we have set ourselves the objective to convert the vines of Château d’Etroyes within the next five years.”

Last year, The Bollinger Group bought the Sancerre estate Hubert Brochard. That acquisition saw the vintner expand its portfolio and presence in France’s Loire Valley, where it already managed Maison Langlois-Chateau and Château de Thauvenay.

Etienne Bizot, CEO of The Bollinger Group CEO, said the acquisition of Château d’Etroyes was part of its “value strategy by expanding its range of high-quality estate wines in these Village and Premiers Crus appellations”.

Bizot added: “Our family group has nearly 25 years of history in Burgundy where it acquired Domaine Chanson in 1999. It is one of the most recognised wine regions in the world if not the most recognised for its Pinot Noir and Chardonnay.”

The Bollinger Group’s protfolio includes the namesake Champagne Bollinger, Cognac Delamain and Ponzi Vineyards in the US. The group also runs its own distribution platforms in two markets: Bollinger Diffusion in France and Mentzendorff in the UK.

France’s Champagne industry experienced rising volumes and sales in 2022, leaving the sector “cautiously optimistic”.

In 2022, shipments were up 1.6% year on year to 326 million bottles, while value rose from €5.7bn to €6bn ($6.54bn), according to data from the Champagne trade body Comité Interprofessionnel du Vin de Champagne.