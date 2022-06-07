The Alkaline Water Co. appoints Frank Lazaran as CEO following top-level resignation

\nThe Alkaline Water Co. has named director Frank Lazaran as its new CEO after the resignation of Richard Wright.\n\n\n\nWright was at the helm of the US firm for nine-and-a-half years but has stepped down from his positions as CEO, company director and president. The departure is stated by the group to be \u201ceffective immediately.\u201d\n\n\n\nA shareholder letter announcing Lazaran\u2019s appointment did not mention the reason for Wright's exit. Just Drinks has contacted The Alkaline Water Co. for further details on his resignation.\n\n\n\nIncoming CEO Lazaran has industry board and CEO experience, having previously been CEO of Marsh Supermarkets for four years and having a nearly two-year stint as CEO and president of Winn Dixie Stores. He has also served as chairman of City Markets.\n\n\n\n\u201cThe current economic environment is posing many challenges for retailers and consumers which directly impacts the way a brand such as Alkaline88 operates,\u201d said Alkaline Water chairman Aaron Keay in a letter to shareholders. \u201cFrank\u2019s vast experience in operational management, optimising company performance and scaling organizations couldn\u2019t come at a better time for the company.\n\n\n\n\u201cWe will continue to put Alkaline88 into a position to maintain its growth trajectory that it has witnessed year over year and look extremely forward to reporting our fiscal 2022 results in the coming weeks.\u201d \n\n\n\nIn a separate statement, Keay added: \u201cOn behalf of the board, I want to thank Ricky for his tireless contributions to the growth and success of Alkaline88 over the last decade. Alkaline88 remains one of the fastest-growing independent water brands worldwide, and Ricky was a key contributor to the growth of the brand. We appreciate his efforts and dedication to the company and wish him the best with his future endeavours.\u201d\n\n\n\nIn February, The Alkaline Water Co. reported third-quarter revenue of US$15.1m, up 57% on a year earlier. The company made a net loss of $10.7m, which was higher than the $4.4m booked in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year. The firm is forecasting annual sales of $62m.\n\n\n\nThe Alkaline Water Co. signed a brand ambassador deal last year with former NBA player Shaquille O\u2019Neal who joined the company\u2019s board of advisors and is now acting as the public figure of the company.\n\n\n\n\u201cHard seltzers are here to stay\u201d \u2013 Molson Coors Beverage Co. CEO\n