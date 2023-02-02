UK-based ready-to-drink cocktail brand Tapp’d Cocktails has secured a nationwide distribution deal with Molson Coors Beverage Company.

The deal – with Molson Coors’ UK division – will open up 45,000 on-premise venues and 11,000 accounts across the country, according to the Essex-based firm.

The Carling brewer intends to support the growth of Tapp’d Cocktails by expanding the brand throughout the UK, as the consumer demand for ready-to-drink cocktails continues to grow.

“This is the most significant agreement in our 5-year history to date and a clear sign of our ambitions and intent in our drinks being made available in the fullness of time across the world,” Tapp’d managing director Tony Plato said.

Tapp’d Cocktails was founded by in 2018 by James O’Hara. The brand launched its range of pre-mixed RTD cocktails in 2019 and the drinks are now sold in 15,000 UK pubs. The company ran a trial launch into Morrisons in East Anglia which is set to expand nationwide in 2023.

Its drinks – which include variants such as Raspberry Lemonade, Espresso Martini and Blue Lagoon – carry an SRP of GBP2 (US$2.46) per 250ml, 6% abv can in the off-premise, and GBP5-6 in the on-premise channel.

The drinks are also available in 175ml bottles at an abv of 10%. They have an SRP of GBP4 in the off-premise, and GBP7.95-8.95 in the on-premise.

Sales of pre-mixed, spirit-based cocktails in the UK have increase from US$1.21bn in 2017 to US$1.51bn in 2022, and are expected to reach US$1.99bn by 2026, according to GlobalData. The segment is set to have a ten-year CAGR of 5.08%.

Last month, Molson Coors offloaded three of its RTD brands to UK-based beverage group Global Brands.

Hooch, Hooper’s and Reef, which have been produced and distributed by Global Brands since 2012 under licence from Molson Coors, will now form part of the VK brand owner’s portfolio.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

