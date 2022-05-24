Sagamore Spirit launches rye whiskey RTDs in the US

\nSagamore Spirit has unveiled a series of rye whiskey-based canned cocktails in the US.\n\n\n\nRolling out this week from the Baltimore-based company, the three-strong line comprises Pineapple Ryegarita (7% abv), Honey Paloma (9% abv) and Lemon Tea Fizz (8% abv). The range will be packaged in a variety six-pack, which has an SRP of US$19.99, with a four-pack of individual flavours retailing at $15.99.\n\n\n\nSagamore also plans to release a limited series of canned cocktails for the summer, with Orange Crush made available in Maryland. The group will also sell Ginger & Rye and Watermelon Sour exclusively at its distillery.\n\n\n\nEarlier this year, Sagamore released a Reserve Series Rum Cask Finish rye whiskey nationwide in the US.\n\n\n\n Supply Chain Special \u2013 What\u2019s the impact on spirits? - Click here for a Just Drinks comment \n