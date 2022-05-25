Rum on upward trajectory in UK as flavoured and spiced drive consumer uptake – Rum in the UK data

\nThe rum category is enjoying a premiumisation surge in the UK, according to Campari Group, as flavoured and spiced expressions draw in younger consumers and drive higher price points.\n\n\n\nA report produced by the Appleton Estate brand owner's UK unit earlier this month noted the majority of new entrants into the category have comprised flavoured and spiced rums. The two segments are working as an entry-point for consumers in the market, offering a range of price points and contemporary marketing cues.\n\n\n\nAt the same time, the pandemic-driven cocktails-at-home trend has led to an increase in rum consumption, especially at the premium end. Of the most popular cocktails to make at home cited by consumers, three rum-based cocktails- the Mojito, the Pina Colada and the Daiquiri - appear in the top ten.\n\n\n\n\u201cAs the category grows through the premium end, innovation will continue to occur in this space in the form of aged rums & experimental cask finishes,\u201d the Campari report states. \u201cAs the perception of rum also continues to evolve, this will offer up additional opportunities such as an expanded play into the world of gifting for the category.\u201d\n\n\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var a in e.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r\n\n\n