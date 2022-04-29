Rémy Cointreau unveils Bruichladdich Micro Provenance Cask 0315 in Singapore

Rémy Cointreau’s Bruichladdich Scotch whisky brand is preparing the release of a limited edition cask strength expression in South-East Asia.

Bruichladdich 2011 Micro Provenance Cask 0315, which is the second in the ‘Micro Provenance Single Cask’ series from Bruichladdich, is available in Singapore through online retailer One Cellar at SGD268 (US$193) per 70cl bottle. The iteration of the Islay single malt will be limited to 282 units of whisky that is unpeated and has spent ten years in second-fill Syrah barrels.

A total of 20 casks of the 2011 single malt, one of which is for Singapore, will be available across ten markets in the region.

The bottles feature an image of a red Merlion head, the market’s national symbol.

Earlier this year, Rémy released the final bottling of Bruichladdich’s Octomore 12s Ten Aged Years single malt.

