April 20, 2022

Quintessential Brands’ Dubliner Fiery Irish whiskey liqueur – Product Launch

First, Australia, then, the World for the new liqueur

By Conor Reynolds

Dubliner Fiery Irish
  • Category – Liqueur, Irish whiskey-based, 30% abv
  • Available – From July
  • Location – Australia, available in the off-premise channel through BWS and Dan Murphy’s
  • Price – SRP of AUD48.99 (US$36) per 70cl bottle

Quintessential Brands is debuting a flavoured version of its Dubliner Irish whiskey brand in Australia this summer.

Flavoured with chilli and cinnamon, Dubliner Fiery Irish is the second flavour in the brand’s range, alongside Dubliner Whiskey & Honeycomb. The Australian launch will be followed by international roll-outs to markets including the US, UK and a selection of EU countries throughout 2022. A launch into the Global Travel Retail channel is also being planned.

“Its lower abv makes it a more accessible taste for those who are new to whiskey,” said global brand marketing director Bronagh Hunt. “As a brand that aims to broaden the appeal of Irish whiskey and bring something fresh to the category, we feel we’ve hit the mark with Dubliner Fiery Irish.”

In 2019, UK-based Quintessential launched Dubliner’s Whiskey Beer Cask series. Each of the three expressions was matured in a cask previously used by an Irish brewer.

Why e-commerce is a channel brand owners must target – and fast – Click here for a Just Drinks focus

