April 29, 2022

Pernod Ricard’s Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Collection Chapter Three – Product Launch

The 'Silent Distillery' series started in 2020

By Conor Reynolds

Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Collection Chapter Three
  • Category – Spirits, Irish whiskey, 55.7% abv
  • Available – From next month
  • Location – The US, the UK, Ireland, France and Global Travel Retail
  • Price – EUR45,000 (US$51,000) per 70cl bottle

Pernod Ricard’s Irish Distillers division has unveiled the third expression in Midleton’s ‘Silent Distillery’ series of ultra-premium Irish whiskies.

Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Collection Chapter Three is a 47-year-old iteration consisting of two whiskies that have been matured in an ex-Sherry butt and an ex-Bourbon barrel. The unit has produced 97 units, each of which is individually numbered.

The series, which debuted in 2020, will consist of six annual bottlings, the most recent of which was a 46-year-old Irish whiskey.

Earlier this week, Pernod reported an 18% lift in group sales from the nine months to the end of March. The company highlighted the reopening of the GTR channel in its results, however, levels remain lower than pre-pandemic.

