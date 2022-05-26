Pernod Ricard surfs Google image algorithm with The Glenlivet diversity push

\nPernod Ricard\u2019s The Glenlivet brand is promoting the diversity of Scotch consumers to '#BreakTheStereotype" in an online activation.\n\n\n\nThe latest campaign from the single malt comprises a series of photographs designed to appear in Google's image search for whisky. The photos feature 'non-stereotypical' consumers of Scotch, according to The Glenlivet.\n\n\n\nThe move is being supported by a partnership with Equal Measures, an organisation that supports marginalised people and groups in the drinks industry. The brand owner is funding around 30 places on Equal Measures' education and mentorship scheme.\n\n\n\n\u201c#BreakTheStereotype continues The Glenlivet\u2019s pioneering heritage and shows that we will never be held back by limiting preconceptions,\u201d said global marketing director Miriam Eceolaza. \u201cWe know there is a diverse range of whisky fans across the globe and that continues to grow - yet the old stereotype surrounding whisky remains.\u201d\n\n\n\nThis is not the first time Pernod has taken an online stance: Two years ago, the company's US unit unveiled '#EngageResponsibly', an initiative to tackle the spread of hate speech online and set new standards for advertising.\n\n\n\nHas whisky finally found the flavour grail? - Click here for a Just Drinks comment\n