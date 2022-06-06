No sign consumers trading down amid inflation, Constellation Brands CFO says

\nConstellation Brands is seeing \u201cno indication consumers are trading down or trading out\u201d amid the general pressure on spending from inflation, the US-based drinks giant has said.\n\n\n\nCFO Garth Hankinson told analysts and investors the Corona and Modelo Especial owner feels \u201csomewhat insulated\u201d from consumers\u2019 wider concerns about rising prices but he nonetheless insisted the company has \u201ca very disciplined approach to pricing\u201d.\n\n\n\n\u201cOur research would indicate that if you look across all of the categories inside of grocery, the consumers have the least amount of concern around pricing as it relates to beverage alcohol products. So we feel like we are somewhat insulated in that front,\u201d Hankinson told the RBC Capital Markets Global Consumer and Retail Conference.\n\n\n\n\u201cAnd if you think about this in the context of the broader grocery basket and beverage alcohol only being about 2% of consumer spend, it doesn\u2019t represent a big part of a consumer\u2019s wallet. We think that that\u2019s a net positive for us. This is something we are going to continue to monitor as we move throughout the year.\n\n\n\n\u201cWe have a very disciplined approach to pricing and we use the same disciplined approach year after year. As we said in our growth algorithm, we\u2019re going to get high-single-digit in net sales growth and one to two points of that is going to come from pricing.\u201d\n\n\n\nHowever, he added: \u201cWe have the consumer in mind when we are thinking about price. What we don\u2019t want to do is we don\u2019t want to price our consumers out of the franchises that we have. We don\u2019t want to lose the momentum that we have on the top line. And, if you look at it from the consumer lens, sure, real wages are growing but they are not growing as fast as inflation and the gap between those two things has actually widened over recent periods.\u201d \n\n\n\nReflecting on the inflation faced by the industry, Hankinson said \u201cwe have been wrong, not just Constellation, but all of us have been wrong for the last year\u201d. The general expectation at the company last year was inflation would spike during the summer and then drop in the second half of the year.\n\n\n\n\u201cTaking a step back, we typically plan on inflation in any year \u2013 in any given year, it being right around 3%, plus or minus a little bit. This year, we are expecting to be in that high-single-digit to low-double-digit range,\u201d Hankinson said.\n\n\n\nAccording to Hankinson, Constellation Brands tracks inflation on a SKU by SKU basis. \u201cWe do that every year, some of our competitors within the beer space don\u2019t necessarily do it every year, some do, some don\u2019t \u2026 so those that are taking more are perhaps playing a little bit of catch up as a result of the inflationary environment.\u201d\n\n\n\nUnder its Corona brand, the group was starting to see traction before Covid-19 with its flavoured malt beverage Corona Refresca but this growth was curtailed by the pandemic and the company\u2019s decision to \u201cprioritise our top SKUs\u201d as production slowed down at its plant in Mexico. Consequently, Refresca was deprioritised and taken off the market but has since been reintroduced last year.\n\n\n\nHankinson stated the wider AAB, or alternative alcohol beverage, category was dynamic and that, while brands move in and out of it, Constellation Brands \u201cas a leader in the high end, we\u2019ve got to compete there\u201d.\n\n\n\nHowever, he added: \u201cWe\u2019ve got to be successful, and we think the Corona brand is the right brand to play in that space. We just have to do it in a very differentiated way. We probably didn\u2019t do that with our first offering of Corona Hard Seltzer but, certainly, we feel Lemonada Seltzerita and the reformulated, repackaged Corona Hard Seltzer, is more consistent with the brand and is differentiated versus our competitive set.\u201d \n\n\n\nConstellation Brands\u2019 number one growth driver is its Mexican beer brand Modelo Especial. For the last five years, the company has been marketing the beer to a more general audience. Previously, it had an 80% Hispanic consumer base, a proportion now roughly at 50%.\n\n\n\n\u201cIf you look at that in context to Corona, Corona right now is about 35% Hispanic and 65% general market. I think that\u2019s an indication of where the brand can go. We are seeing some really interesting growth for that brand in some of the middle-tier markets \u2026 We have seen very strong growth in markets and historically haven\u2019t been strong with us all markets like Birmingham, Alabama, New Orleans,\u201d said Hankinson.\n\n\n\nJust Drinks presents \u2018The 24th Annual International Beer Strategies Conference\u2019 on 4-6 October\n