Outgoing New Belgium Brewing CEO Steve Fechheimer

US craft brewer New Belgium Brewing is looking for a new CEO after Steve Fechheimer announced he was leaving the role.

Fechheimer, who has been chief executive for six years, is to “explore new challenges”, the Kirin Holdings-owned beer maker said. He will step down in August.

CFO Danielle McLarnon has been named interim CEO while the Voodoo Ranger brand owner looks for a new chief executive.

Fechheimer joined New Belgium Brewing in 2017 from spirits major Beam Suntory where he was chief strategy officer. He replaced New Belgium Brewing co-founder Kim Jordan. Two years later, the company was sold to Japanese drinks giant Kirin.

“Steve was the perfect leader for New Belgium when he joined us in 2017. I’m immensely grateful for all that he’s done for the business, its co-workers and our communities. I will miss knowing he’s leading the business every day but I’m excited to see how New Belgium continues to evolve as the leader in craft beer and in progressive business practices.”

In March, New Belgium Brewing boosted its manufacturing base with a deal for a Constellation Brands production facility.

The company snapped up Constellation’s brewery in Daleville in the US state of Virginia.

New Belgium Brewing has production facilities in Fort Collins, Colorado and in Asheville, North Carolina. The company also has a taproom and pilot brewery in San Francisco and owns Bell’s Brewery in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Sam Fischer, the CEO of Lion Group, the Kirin division that houses New Belgium Brewing, said: “One of the hallmarks of a great leader is the strength of the team they build around them. Steve has grown an exceptional leadership team who I know will keep driving this business forward with purpose and heart to achieve great things for New Belgium’s co-workers, communities and customers.”

Fischer added: “The United States is a priority market for Lion, and we are excited about the future ahead for our craft beer and wine businesses here.”