Nestle lines up US$4.3bn Nestle Waters North America sale to private-equity team

Nestle has agreed to sell its North American bottled water brands to the private-equity company behind the revival of the Pabst Blue Ribbon beer brand.

Nestle's North American bottled water brands include Poland Spring

The Swiss group will offload Nestlé Waters North America, which includes the Poland Spring, Pure Life and Deer Park brands, in a US$4.3bn deal with One Rock Capital Partners and Metropoulos & Co, it announced yesterday. Metropoulos & Co will take control of Nestlé Waters North America, with founder Dean Metropoulos becoming interim CEO & chair.

Metropoulos was responsible for the sale of Pabst Blue Ribbon owner Pabst Brewing Co to Oasis Beverage in 2014 for a reported US$700m. He had bought PBC four years earlier for US$250m and turned the Milwaukee-based brewer's namesake beer from a legacy brand into a mainstream success.

The investor also made a profit when he sold a majority stake in Twinky owner Hostess Brands in 2016 after buying the company three years earlier.

For the Nestlé Waters North America acquisition, Metropoulos & Co is partnering with fellow private-equity group One Rock. The deal is expected to complete in the Spring.

Nestlé put its North American water assets up for sale in June last year as the company looked to shed lower-value bottled waters in favour of premium brands such as Nestle Pure Life, Perrier, S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna. The decision came amid challenging conditions for lower-value brands, which are under pressure from white-label competitors, and environmental consumer concerns over single-use plastic.

Yesterday's agreement is not the first move Nestle has made to reduce its bottled water presence. In July last year, the Canadian unit of Nestle agreed to divest the Nestle Pure Life bottled water business in the country to Ice River Springs. Two months later, Nestle announced the offload of its China bottled water business to Tsingtao Brewery.

Commenting on the latest deal, Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider said: "We continue to transform our global waters business to best position it for long-term profitable growth. This sale enables us to create a more focused business around our international premium brands, local natural mineral waters and high-quality healthy hydration products. We will also boost our innovation and business development efforts to capture emerging consumer trends, such as functional water."

Metropoulos added: "I am pleased to have the opportunity to lead NWNA as it enters the next phase of evolution. This is an important inflection point for the business as it transitions to an independent company, and I look forward to collaborating with One Rock and NWNA's management team to deliver unparalleled value to our customers."

