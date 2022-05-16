Molson Coors Beverage Co ups capacity for Aspall as UK cider demand rises

\nMolson Coors Beverage Co has completed a GBP13m (US$15.8m) investment in the UK production facility for its Aspall cider brand.\n\n\n\nThe project, at Aspall's site in the east of the country, will see capacity jump by 60% to around 70m pints of cider per year. As well as the construction of a new fermentation building, Molson Coors has upgraded the waste-water collection system, thereby eliminating the need for transport and off-site treatment.\n\n\n\nThe project has taken three years to complete.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\u201c[Aspall's ciders have] been produced at the same site for nearly 300 years," said Molson Coors Western Europe MD, Phil Whitehead. "Our investment in the 'Cyder House' is all about ensuring this continues for many more to come. It demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the site and investing in the UK.\u201d\n\n\n\nThe parent company also detailed a marketing activation for Aspall in the UK that kicks off next month. The GBP3m (US$3.7m) campaign will feature the brand's first TV ad in the country.\n\n\n\n\u201cThe premiumisation trend has been growing for some time now, and our newly rejuvenated Cyder House is ready to meet that growing popularity of super-premium ciders,\u201d Whitehead added.\n\n\n\nMolson Coors acquired Aspall from the Chevallier family for an undisclosed sum four years ago.\n\n\n\nJust Drinks presents 'The 24th Annual International Beer Strategies Conference' on 4-6 October\n