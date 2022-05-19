Molson Coors Beverage Co targets rural drinkers with Keystone Light push – video

\nMolson Coors Beverage Co\u2019s Colorado-based beer brand, Keystone Light, is taking aim at countryside consumers in the US with a new TV advert.\n\n\n\nThe 15-second spot, titled \u2018Bar Barn,\u2019 centres around a bearded man building his own bar to invite friends over. The ad is scheduled to run on selected TV channels in the country and on Keystone Light's Social Media channels.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nhttps:\/\/youtu.be\/KAV0Ld_Xky8\n\n\n\n\nThe brand has also entered into a partnership with camouflage clothing maker Realtree. Branded jackets, hats and sweatshirts are available from Keystone Light\u2019s website.\n\n\n\n\u201cSixty per cent of our volume comes from rural counties, and in our conversations with those consumers, some clear themes emerged,\u201d said Keystone Light marketing manager Matt Lafferty \u201cWe want to celebrate the sense of community, self-sufficiency and fun that comes from that rural lifestyle they\u2019ve chosen.\u201d\n\n\n\nEarlier this year, Molson Coors posted a 4.7% rise in sales from 2021. The performance was driven by a strong showing from the group's hard seltzer portfolio and a return to on-premise consumption.\n\n\n\n Just Drinks presents 'The 24th Annual International Beer Strategies Conference' on 4-6 October \n