Molson Coors Beverage Co targets millennials in Coors Seltzer campaign – video

Molson Coors Beverage Co has debuted a duo of TV ads targeted at millennial audiences from its Coors Seltzer brand in Canada. 

The 'For your Wildest Times' campaign consists of two TV spots set to air on Canadian national TV and Coors Seltzer's social channels worldwide. The adverts are targeted at the 30-35 year-old (millennial) demographic, which the brewer has stated have been "loyal fans" during the product's first year on the market.

One advert sees a homeowner cutting down a tree with a chainsaw, while the other shows a bank loan being granted to a young couple for their first home. The underlining theme is that sources of excitement change as you get older. 

"This is an age group that doesn't feel like they have a seltzer in the market. No one else is speaking to them," said Coors Seltzer senior marketing manager Michelle Sowinski. "So, we've found a cheeky, fun way to play up and celebrate this time in our consumers' lives when things are even crazier than in their 20s – just in a different way."

Earlier this year, the Molson Coors Beverage Co stated its intention to increase its global hard seltzer production capacity. After a healthy fourth quarter the group said it would make investments in the UK and Canada to support its seltzer range.