The site set for Middle West Spirits’ expansion project

US-based craft distillery Middle West Spirits is to expand its production operations with the establishment of a second plant.

Based in Ohio, the whiskey, vodka and gin producer is set to expand its distillery, operational facilities and campus in Columbus. The campus was acquired in 2020 and the new expansion plans include a 75,000-square-foot distillery, a grain recycling centre and a packaging and bottling facility.

The new project will also create new office space to support growing the company’s headquarters and positioning the site with the hope of forming a hospitality space in the future. The expansion will create 80 new jobs over the next three years.

Distilling will also continue at the original Courtland facility in the Short North.

Middle West said the move would make the company one of the “top ten grain-to-glass whiskey and spirits” producers in the US.

“We are excited about the Alum Creek development and the future of our company. The expansion of our operations allows us to hit capacities, aging goals and the volumes needed to continue to develop our brands and partnership programmes,” said Ryan Lang, the founder and CEO of Middle West Spirits.

“Our team has worked tirelessly over the last 15 years to bring us to this point, and we are excited to start the next chapter of Middle West.”

Founded in 2008, the drinks company produces 15 own-brand spirits including Middle West Bourbon, rye and wheat whiskey varietals.

“Middle West is making an immense impact on the local community by creating jobs and revitalising a key property on the east side of Columbus that hopefully brings further investment to that corridor,” said Andrew Ginther, mayor of Columbus.