Kirin joins Suntory in lining up Japanese price rises

Kirin Holdings is the latest beverage brand owner in Japan to confirm its intention to raise prices in the country.



A week after Suntory Beverage & Food made a similar announcement, Kirin, which handles importation responsibilities for some of Diageo's brands as well as holding a portfolio of its own, said it would introduce price increases in the coming weeks. The group cited rising material costs and distribution issues for the decision.



Among the brands to be affected are Kirin Ichiban, Tanrei Green Label and Honkirin from the company's Kirin Brewery Co division, as well as RTD Kirin Hyokeysu and non-alcoholic drinks Kirin Xero Ichi and Kirin Green Free.



The hikes will come into play on any products delivered from 1 October, although specific figures were not disclosed.



"In order to continue to provide safe and reliable products to our consumers, Kirin Brewery has reluctantly decided to implement the manufacturer price revision," the company said.



The rising cost of crude oil along with international instability is affecting the prices of materials required by drinks manufacturers, including aluminium, barley, corn and PET resin.



Among the Diageo brands lined up to become more expensive are Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff.