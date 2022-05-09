Kirin Holdings Co’s Lion creates Australia’s first carbon-neutral alcohol-free beer

\nKirin Holdings Co\u2019s Australian brewer, Lion, has produced what it claims is the country's first alcohol-free beer that is also carbon neutral.\n\n\n\nXXXX Zero is set to go on sale in Queensland this month in both the on- and off-premise channels. The carbon-neutral beer comes in 33cl bottles at an SRP of AUD$12 (US$8.40) per six-pack.\n\n\n\nLion is aiming to have all of its production processes run on 100% renewable electricity by 2025. In research cited by Lion, the Queensland region is Australia\u2019s largest alcohol-free beer market, shipping higher volumes than Victoria and New South Wales.\n\n\n\n\u201cWe\u2019re excited to be adding an alcohol-free option to the popular XXXX range,\u201d said brand director Chris Allan. \u201cOver our 144-year history, XXXX has continued to evolve to meet changing consumer tastes. We\u2019ve taken time to create a product that not only talks to a new generation of discerning drinkers but also gives a XXXX about the environment, as Australia\u2019s first carbon-neutral-certified alcohol-free beer.\u201d\n\n\n\nIn March, Kirin was forced to shut down its XXXX production facility on the east coast of Australia following a series of heavy floods. The site re-opened later in the month.\n\n\n\nJust Drinks presents 'The 24th Annual International Beer Strategies Conference' on 4-6 October\n