May 6, 2022

Ian Macleod Distillers’ Glengoyne Legacy Chapter Three – Product Launch

Glengoyne Legacy Chapter Three brings 'Legacy' series to a close

By Conor Reynolds

Glengoyne Legacy Chapter Three
  • Category – Spirits, whisky, 48% abv
  • Available – From this month
  • Location – Global
  • Price – SRP GBP69.99 (US$86.31) per 70cl bottle

Ian Macleod Distillers’ Glengoyne whisky brand has unveiled its third expression in its ‘Legacy’ series this week.

Glengoyne Legacy Chapter Three is a single malt Scotch whisky and marks the conclusion of the distiller’s Legacy series. The non-chill filtered expression was finished in American oak sherry casks.

Each whisky in the range is dedicated to an individual that helped to shape the Glengoyne distillery over the years. Glengoyne Legacy Series: Chapter Three highlights the story of Arthur John Tedder, a former excise officer (1889-1893), who is credited with bringing an “unhurried” approach to the distillery process.

“Chapter Three is incredibly special and pays homage to Sir Tedder and the vital role he played in defining Glengoyne’s commitment to unhurried excellence,” said Glengoyne’s brand manager Barbara Turing. “Glengoyne Distillery is known for its dedication to craft and time, one which has led us to becoming an award-winning Scotch whisky, and we owe so much to Sir Tedder for that.”

In 2020, Ian Macleod Distillers started selling jigsaws as part of UK promotion for its Glengoyne single malt Scotch brand.

