Heineken targets soccer’s gender bias with ‘Cheers to All Fans, Men Included’ – video

\nHeineken will tackle gender bias in soccer through its sponsorship arrangement with UEFA.\n\n\n\n\u2018Cheers to All Fans, Men Included\u2019, which has been unveiled this week, comprises TV ads, an online partnership with news provider Goal and the purchase of 'AdWords' around soccer-related questions on search engines. The activity is designed to "highlight the misconception that you must be a man to be a football fan".\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe brewer's namesake brand sponsors UEFA's Women's Champions League and Women's Euros as well as the men's Champions League, an arrangement that dates back to 1994. Heineken also sponsors the UEFA Europa League, with Amstel being switched out for Heineken 0.0 almost two years ago.\n\n\n\nAs part of the campaign, Heineken has launched the \u2018Fresher Football\u2019 page on Goal's website to provide statistics based on both the men's and women's games. The company has also recruited former Arsenal Women\u2019s player Alex Scott, its first women\u2019s football ambassador, to work with current brand ambassador Thierry Henry.\n\n\n\n"We are delighted to see our long-standing partner Heineken taking a bold stance with their campaign to support women's football,\u201d said UEFA\u2019s chief of women\u2019s football, Nadine Ke\u00dfler. \u201cHeineken's campaign will help promote the importance of equality in the sport and we look forward to supporting them with their movement."\n\n\n\nEarlier this month, Heineken announced a GBP42m (US$52.5m) investment in 660 of its on-premise outlets in the UK.\n\n\n\nJust Drinks presents 'The 24th Annual International Beer Strategies Conference' on 4-6 October\n