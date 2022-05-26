Heineken prepares closure of Scotland’s Caledonian Brewery

\nThe UK division of Heineken is proposing to close one of its facilities in Scotland with Greene King set to take on production responsibilities.\n\n\n\nCaledonian Brewery in Edinburgh, the home of the Deuchars and Maltsmiths brands, is the subject of a consultation with 30 employees, Heineken UK confirmed this week. The site has "Victorian infrastructure", the company said this week, with modernisation deemed "economically unviable".\n\n\n\nShould the closure proceed, Greene King has agreed to take on the brewing of Deuchars, Coast to Coast and Maltsmiths IPA and Lager at its Belhaven brewery in Dunbar, Scotland.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\u201cWe\u2019ve not taken this decision lightly," said Heineken UK supply chain director Matt Callan. \u201cWe\u2019re acutely aware of what the brewery represents in Edinburgh, and its role in the history and heritage of brewing in Scotland - this is something we\u2019re incredibly proud of.\n\n\n\n"Our primary focus is the 30 colleagues based there and we\u2019ll now enter into a period of consultation.\u201d\n\n\n\nEarlier this month, Just Drinks spoke to Heineken\u2019s Beerwulf MD, Cindy Tervoort, to hear more about the group's direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform.\n\n\n\nJust Drinks presents \u2018The 24th Annual International Beer Strategies Conference\u2019 on 4-6 October \n