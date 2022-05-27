View all newsletters
  1. News
May 27, 2022

Glenrinnes Distillery’s Muscat cask aged vodka – Product Launch

Glenrinnes Distillery is located in Scotland's Speyside region

By Conor Reynolds

Glenrinnes Distillery Muscat cask aged vodka
  • Category – Spirits, vodka, 41.6%
  • Available – From this month
  • Location – The UK, available in the off-premise through Harvey Nichols and online through The Whisky Exchange
  • Price – SRP of GBP37 (US$46.67) per 50cl bottle

Glenrinnes Distillery has launched a Muscat cask-aged vodka as part of its producer series.

The Muscat barrel-aged vodka uses Glenrinnes’ 59%-abv Eight Lands Organic Vodka that has spent two months in casks that previously held Muscat wine for 31 years. The expression, the second in the Speyside-based distillery’s ‘Producer’ series, is being released in a limited run of 758-numbered bottles.

Glenrinnes released its first products, a gin and a vodka under the Eight Lands brand name, three years ago.

Topics in this article:
