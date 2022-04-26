View all newsletters
  1. News
April 26, 2022

Glen Scotia distillery Campbeltown Malts Festival 2022 single malt – Product Launch

Campbeltown Malts Festival 2022 single malt will be available in limited numbers

By Conor Reynolds

Campbeltown Malts Festival 2022
  • Category – Spirits, whisky, single malt, 56.5% abv
  • Available – From this month
  • Location – The UK, available online and through specialist spirits retailers
  • Price – SRP of GBP55 (US$70) per 70cl bottle

Hillhouse Capital Group’s Glen Scotia distillery has unveiled a limited-edition single malt to coincide with this year’s Campbeltown Malts Festival.

The expression is an eight-year-old Scotch that has been matured in ex-Bourbon casks before transferring for the final 12 months to former Spanish fortified wine Pedro Ximénèz hogsheads barrels. The whisky has been created for the Campbeltown festival, which celebrates the region’s Scotch production.

This year marks the festival’s return to in-person events following COVID restrictions. The festival will run from the 24-26 May.

Asian private equity group Hillhouse Capital inherited Glen Scotia when it acquired owner Loch Lomond Group three years ago.

