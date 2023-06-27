Credit: Anodyne Coffee / Facebook

US coffee supplier FairWave Coffee Collective has made another addition to its portfolio with the acquisition of Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company.

Missouri-based FairWave has snapped up its first coffee roaster from Milwaukee, Wisconsin for an undisclosed fee, marking the tenth overall brand to join the collective.

FairWave said Anodyne will continue regular café operations and provide the same wholesale product offerings as usual. The company runs a micro roastery and four cafés around Milwaukee.

Anodyne’s employees will remain in their positions and the company will continue to operate locally in Milwaukee.

The leadership team at Anodyne, which was founded in 1999, will act as FairWave’s local Milwaukee ownership group, according to the Missouri coffee group. The owners of Anodyne, Matt McClutchy and Lacee Perry, will become partial owners of FairWave as part of the deal.

“With more than two decades of experience in the specialty coffee industry, Anodyne is bringing a wealth of talent and experience to the collective,” Joe Marrocco, vice president of coffee sourcing and product development at FairWave, said.

“Milwaukee has a strong sense of community with a vibrant food and beverage scene, and we couldn’t be happier to launch in this market with such an incredible partner.”

Steve Kessler, wholesale director at Anodyne, said: “As a local brand, we will stay true to our customers while leveraging FairWave’s resources. At the end of the day, we are still Anodyne Roasting Co. with the same great team & coffee.”

The deal is the latest to be made by FairWave since it was launched in 2020 by private-equity firm – and majority shareholder – Great Range Capital to “support and grow locally-branded coffee companies”.

Last month, the Missouri-based coffee collective acquired two Minnesota-based peers: Folly Coffee Roasters and Philtera Cold Brewed Coffees.