EPI Group snaps up Chianti Classico wine firm Isole e Olena

EPI Group, the French investor behind assets in Champagne and the US, has acquired Chianti Classico wine estate Isole e Olena.



Financial terms were not disclosed. Isole e Olena, set up in 1956, is based in the western part of the appellation in San Donato. As well as Chianti Classico and Cepparello, the company's range includes Chardonnay, Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon.



EPI Group, chaired by owner Christofer Descours, has interests in luxury goods, fashion and wine. Its assets in wine include Champagne producer Charles Heidsieck, Provence winemaker Chateau La Verrerie and a majority stake in US importer Folio Fine Wine Partners. It also owns Biondi-Santi, an Italian wine supplier based in Montalcino acquired in 2017.



Damien Lafaurie, the CEO of the investor's wine and Champagne division, described Isole e Olena as an "iconic estate". He added: "We firmly believe in the growth potential of the finest Italian wines in major international markets and are determined to continue investing in the quality of our wines, our brands and our distribution networks, for them to gain global recognition as some of the very best wines in the world."



Lafaurie, who declined to comment on Isole e Olena's annual sales or profits, said the new asset supplies "the on-trade and premium retail channels exclusively". He told Just Drinks: "The four largest existing markets for Isole e Olena are Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany and Switzerland. At EPI Wines, we have considered the greatest wines of Italy to be some of the very best in the world for a long time. Outside of Italy, several of the finest Italian estates are regarded as veritable icons by markets such as the United Kingdom, the United States, and more and more from various countries in Asia.



"But we also know there is tremendous potential for development in the other leading export markets, and we are looking forward to introducing the incredible wines of Isole e Olena to the many fine wine consumers located throughout the world." 



Paolo De Marchi, president at Isole e Olena, said EPI "shares the values to which I am personally very attached: the transmission of know-how; the enhancement of terroirs; and the quest for excellence".



He said: "I look forward to actively contributing to this exciting new chapter for Isole e Olena and to ensuring a gradual and seamless transition. This transaction does not involve my old family property in Lessona, run by my son Luca, who will benefit from my higher support and experience."



De Marchi will keep his role as winemaker at Isole e Olena. Giampiero Bertolini, the CEO of Biondi Santi, will also assume direct operational responsibility for Isole e Olena as its chief executive, looking after both estates.