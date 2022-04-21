View all newsletters
  1. News
April 21, 2022

Emperador’s Tamnavulin White Wine Cask Edition – Product Launch

Tamnavulin has been experimenting with wine casks

By Conor Reynolds

Tamnavulin White Wine Cask Edition
  • Category – Spirits, whisky, Scotch, single malt, 40% abv
  • Available – From this month
  • Location – The US and UK
  • Price – In the UK, SRP of GBP32 (US$41.74) per 70cl bottle

Whyte & Mackay has launched a single malt from its Tamnavulin brand that has been finished in Sauvignon Blanc wine casks.

The company, owned by Philippines-based Emperador, is preparing the UK release of Tamnavulin White Wine Cask Edition for this month. The no-age-statemented expression, which follows Tamnavulins Red Wine Cask Editions, has been aged in American white oak barrels, before being finished in casks that previously held the white wine.

A roll-out to selected European markets and the US is scheduled for the coming months.

Speyside-based Tamnavulin was inherited by Emperador in 2014 through its acquisition of Whyte & Mackay from Diageo-controlled United Spirits.

