Emperador’s Tamnavulin White Wine Cask Edition – Product Launch

Category – Spirits, whisky, Scotch, single malt, 40% abv

Available – From this month

Location – The US and UK

Price – In the UK, SRP of GBP32 (US$41.74) per 70cl bottle

Whyte & Mackay has launched a single malt from its Tamnavulin brand that has been finished in Sauvignon Blanc wine casks.

The company, owned by Philippines-based Emperador, is preparing the UK release of Tamnavulin White Wine Cask Edition for this month. The no-age-statemented expression, which follows Tamnavulins Red Wine Cask Editions, has been aged in American white oak barrels, before being finished in casks that previously held the white wine.

A roll-out to selected European markets and the US is scheduled for the coming months.

Related

Speyside-based Tamnavulin was inherited by Emperador in 2014 through its acquisition of Whyte & Mackay from Diageo-controlled United Spirits.

Why e-commerce is a channel brand owners must target – and fast – Click here for a Just Drinks focus