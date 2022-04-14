Diageo unveils Astral Tequila Blanco makeover in US – Tequila & mezcal in the US data

Diageo is upping its efforts in Tequila in the US once again, this time with the relaunch of recently-acquired Astral Blanco.

The brand, which was brought under Diageo’s control through the 2020 purchase of parent Davos Brands, has undergone a recipe revamp as part of the relaunch. Priced at US$34.99 per 75cl bottle, Astral Blanco has been positioned as a “super-premium” candidate by the company.

When contacted by Just Drinks yesterday, a spokesperson for Diageo’s North America division said: “The new recipe results in a liquid with notes of citrus and agave, whereas the past liquid was more vegetal and cinnamon forward. Astral Tequila is now bottled at a more accessible proof of 80 [40% abv], compared to the previous liquid which was 92 proof [46%].”

Diageo, which owns the Don Julio and Casamigos Tequilas, inherited Astral when it bought Davos Brands for “up to” US$610m. The transaction was focused more on Aviation American Gin, in which actor Ryan Reynolds holds a stake and fronts the marketing activity. Astral was initially launched back in 2006 by founder Richard Betts, who divested the Tequila to New York-based Davos 11 years later.

Related

Late last month, the group added yet another Tequila to its footprint, spending an undisclosed fee on flavoured brand 21Seeds.

The combined Tequila & Mezcal segment continues to shine in the US, with annual sales of US$7.9bn reported in 2021, according to GlobalData. By 2024, sales of the agave-based spirits are set to top $10bn and will reach nearly $11bn by 2026.

Spirits’ fallout from Russia’s attack on Ukraine – Click here for a Just Drinks comment