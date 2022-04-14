View all newsletters
  1. News
April 14, 2022

Diageo unveils Astral Tequila Blanco makeover in US – Tequila & mezcal in the US data

Another day, another Tequila move from Diageo

By Olly Wehring

Astral Tequila Blanco bottle

Diageo is upping its efforts in Tequila in the US once again, this time with the relaunch of recently-acquired Astral Blanco.

The brand, which was brought under Diageo’s control through the 2020 purchase of parent Davos Brands, has undergone a recipe revamp as part of the relaunch. Priced at US$34.99 per 75cl bottle, Astral Blanco has been positioned as a “super-premium” candidate by the company.

When contacted by Just Drinks yesterday, a spokesperson for Diageo’s North America division said: “The new recipe results in a liquid with notes of citrus and agave, whereas the past liquid was more vegetal and cinnamon forward. Astral Tequila is now bottled at a more accessible proof of 80 [40% abv], compared to the previous liquid which was 92 proof [46%].”

Diageo, which owns the Don Julio and Casamigos Tequilas, inherited Astral when it bought Davos Brands for “up to” US$610m. The transaction was focused more on Aviation American Gin, in which actor Ryan Reynolds holds a stake and fronts the marketing activity. Astral was initially launched back in 2006 by founder Richard Betts, who divested the Tequila to New York-based Davos 11 years later.

Late last month, the group added yet another Tequila to its footprint, spending an undisclosed fee on flavoured brand 21Seeds.

The combined Tequila & Mezcal segment continues to shine in the US, with annual sales of US$7.9bn reported in 2021, according to GlobalData. By 2024, sales of the agave-based spirits are set to top $10bn and will reach nearly $11bn by 2026.

Spirits’ fallout from Russia’s attack on Ukraine – Click here for a Just Drinks comment

