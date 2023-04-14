Diageo has changed the recipe of Captain Morgan Spiced Rum and will roll out the new product to markets worldwide.

The product is set to have “levelled-up liquid” with the addition of Madagascan vanilla. The rum was previously made with industry-standard natural vanilla flavours, according to the company.

Diageo has also decided to make changes to the labelling on the rum’s packaging.

In a statement to Just Drinks, a spokesperson for Captain Morgan said: “Our design team wanted to create a pack that has a balance between rough and refinement. The design team worked to put flavour at the forefront with bold colours and had a refreshed Captain icon which allows for more flexible use across our growing portfolio and in our culture-led partnerships and sponsorships.

“Like the addition of real Madagascar vanilla to our Original Spiced Rum, we are simply elevating and enhancing the way the product is presented and enjoyed for our consumers.”

Captain Morgan is available in more than 80 countries worldwide.

The spokesperson said: “We’ve worked with local markets to incorporate specific nuances and insight. In some markets, we’ve made tweaks to the colour palette, and in others, we’ve reduced the number of different colours all based on local notoriety and consumer preferences.”

Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum is now available in a 750ml bottle with an abv of 30% at a suggested retail price of $15.99.

In January, Diageo expanded its rum portfolio with the purchase of Don Papa.